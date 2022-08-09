China Daily, Beijing, August 9 (Reporter Zhang Yunbi) On August 9, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu was interviewed by CCTV and China International Television (CGTN), and answered reporters’ questions about Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Ma Zhaoxu said that the U.S. claim that China‘s military exercises in the Taiwan Strait are like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will draw condemnation from the international community with sinister intentions. The Taiwan issue is entirely China‘s internal affairs, and it is completely different from the Ukraine issue. The United States is accustomed to provoking trouble. According to incomplete statistics, from the end of World War II to 2001, 248 armed conflicts occurred in 153 regions of the world, of which 201 were initiated by the United States. Since 2001, the United States has waged wars and military operations that have killed more than 800,000 people and displaced tens of thousands. The United States has launched so many illegal wars to maintain its hegemony, killed so many innocent civilians, and now openly goes to the Taiwan Strait to cause trouble. Can we allow it?

[Editor in charge: Nisina]