Macaw addicted to beer causes scandal in Santander

The behavior of a macaw named Arana is giving something to talk about in the municipalities of Curití and San Gil in Santander. According to its owners, the macaw was reported for stealing beer and getting drunk on a country estate in the region.

Arana’s current owners explain that the bird’s breeders taught it to drink beer, and then passed through the region giving it up for adoption, because they couldn’t take it anymore; However, they confessed that from a very young age she was taught to consume liquor. However, they did not count on the fact that, growing up, the bird would go with its addiction.

“When he grew up, problems came at home. She was very annoying, very rude and was yelling all day to put a beer on the table for her, ”commented one of the residents of the farm.

The cunning bird awaits the arrival of Saturday, when the neighbors rent the farm, to play billiards, ping pong, air bowling, cards and other activities, to steal beer bottles and get drunk. This conduct has led visitors to demand a control for the macaw, and that it be prohibited from drinking alcoholic beverages.

Arana’s case has been brought before the courts, and although his owner assures that he will comply with the decision that is made, he affirms that nothing solves his addiction to alcohol, since he was taught to drink beer from his upbringing.

In the same way, he maintained that he will not allow the Police to take it away, since despite its problems, the macaw is polite and friendly with the children of the family, and notifies when the clientele arrives.