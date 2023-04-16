Marini after the Sprint at Austin 2023: ‘The victory? There’s always a snag

Luca Marini finished the Austin Sprint in 5th place after a bad start and an extraordinary comeback: “There’s always something wrong for the win. There was a problem at the start, I even risked taking Bagnaia I had fun, I made a lot of overtaking. Unfortunately there are some flaws that prevent me from putting everything together over the weekend, when things are aligned, I will fight for the win.” Sunday GP at 21 live on Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW

Fifth place for Luca Marini in the Sprint Of Austin . The Team Mooney VR46 rider, who started from the third box of the grid, has to postpone once again the appointment with the first victory. On this occasion, it was the departure that betrayed him: “There were so many holes, the bike broke down and I risked ending up against Bagnaia . I just thought about avoiding it, but I lost a lot of positions. I restarted 18th, I made many overtakings and I enjoyed myself . It was the race in which I overtook the most. It was difficult and I’m angry, but I enjoyed it. Let’s see in the race, especially with the tyres”.

“There’s always a catch, that’s why the victory hasn’t come yet”



“It’s not really true that we are faster than the others on the straight. For example, I only passed under braking. There’s a lot of downforce. With slipstreaming, you always have to brake. Maybe he could help us on a track like Mugello. Furthermore, my physicality doesn’t allow me to be fast on the straight. There are flaws in this beginning, of the catches that prevent me from finding the first victory. I learned from what happened in the past. I have to put it all together in one weekendwhen it happens I will fight for the victory”.