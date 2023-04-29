Home » Madrid Open, 15-year-old Russian Mira Andreeva’s winning streak continues
15-year-old Russian tennis star Mira Andreeva’s impressive streak of victories continues in the Madrid Open. Mira Andreeva stunned everyone by beating world number 14 Beitriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (8-6) 6-3. Andreeva, a wildcard for the clay event, became the seventh-youngest player since 2000 to defeat a top-20-ranked opponent before the age of 16. Andreeva had lost to 2021 US Open finalist Leila Fernandez in round one before her win against Brazil’s Haddad Maya. Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka and American Coco Goff also won their respective matches. Australian Open champion Sabalenka bounced back from last weekend’s loss to Poland’s world number one Iga Swietek in the Stuttgart final with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Romania’s Sorana Sarastia. Sixth seed Goff, 19, took just one hour and 17 minutes to beat Spain’s Irene Borrillo Escorivela 6-4 6-1. Goff, who also joined the WTA Tour in 2019 as a 15-year-old. Before Andreeva, she was the last player to defeat a member of the top 20 under the age of 16. After her impressive back-to-back wins, Andreeva will now face Poland’s 17th seed Magda Linnet.

