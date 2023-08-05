Maduro urges the GNB to guarantee territorial peace1

“That events like the guarimbas that did so much damage to our people never happen again in Venezuela,” he said.

Nicolás Maduro attended the GNB anniversary ceremony.

President Nicolas Madurourged the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), to guarantee territorial and civic peace.

The president denounced the plans of the extreme right, financed by the United States, which seek to throw the country into chaos. “We have to tell the sectors that want violence will not happen, they will not return “.

“That events like the guarimbas that did so much damage to our people never happen again in Venezuela. and our security forces with the idea of ​​promoting internal destabilization and then a foreign intervention of military force”, he stressed.

The Executive led this Friday the act on the occasion of the Celebration of the 86th Anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard.

The Head of State toured the GNB Command Action Group, in the company of the the first combatant, Cilia Flores, the Sector Vice President for Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace and Minister of Popular Power for Defense, G/J Vladimir Padrino López.

