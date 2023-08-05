Home » a young man died in a motorcycle accident
Entertainment

a young man died in a motorcycle accident

by admin
a young man died in a motorcycle accident

The city of Alta Gracia, in the Paravachasca Valley, woke up with a fatal balance.

As reported, a 20-year-old man died in an accident involving two motorcycles. It happened in the area of ​​the General San Martín monument, on General San Martín avenue.

The Police Department has not yet released an official report. It turned out that one of the motorcycles involved would have fled.

News in development.

See also  Asian collectors actively bid for Christie's New York's "21st Century Art Evening Auction", fetching RMB 685 million | Auction News | THE VALUE

You may also like

Sports calendar: where and when to see all...

The Rise and Fall of Lenny Bruce: Challenging...

ANSES pays an extra $56,000 this week to...

Capturing the Richness and Beauty of Middle-aged Women:...

repercussions for the president after his son’s statements

Gay Man Fatally Stabbed After Confrontation: Arrest Made...

Finding True Love: The Importance of Authenticity and...

Women’s team: advances and setbacks in a World...

Wu Jing Named Image Ambassador for the 18th...

Open water swimming is booming in the region

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy