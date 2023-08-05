sales record in pre-orders…

Fantastic sales performance for the fifth generation of Samsung leaflets. THE pre-orders of the brand new ones Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 e Z Fold5 showed record numbers. In fact, just a few days after the Unpacked on July 26, sales in Italy compared to those obtained from the previous generation almost doubled, attesting an overall growth of 1.8 times compared to its predecessors.

Record numbers for presales of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5

Notably, sales of the Galaxy Z Flip5 were 2.4x greater compared to those of the Galaxy Z Flip4, while sales of the Galaxy Z Fold5 exceeded those of the Galaxy Z Fold4 by 1.2 times.

The advantages reserved for users during the pre-order period have certainly favored the sales success of the new Galaxy foldables. In fact, until August 10, users can purchase versions from 512GB of both the Flip5 and the Fold5 at the same price as the 256GBwhile the version 1TB of Fold5 can be purchased at an introductory price of €2239.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Gold5, Samsung Care+ coverage

In addition, it was possible to take advantage of the one-year service coverage Samsung Care+ for accidental damages with respect to the purchase of both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 on Samsung.com, always subject to registration with Samsung Members.

For all who will trade-in, Samsung acknowledges €100 extra evaluation for the purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip5 and €150 for the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold5. All memory variants are included.

The colors of the new Samsung

As far as colors are concerned, in the case of the Flip5 there was a clear preference for the color device Mint but the versions also received praise Green e Yellow, colors exclusive to Samsung.com. In the case of the Samsung Fold5, preferences went to the Ice Blue color and the Blue color exclusively for Samsung.com.

A total of 8 colors for the Galaxy Z Flip5 and 5 colors for the Galaxy Z Fold5 are currently available on Samsung.com. In particular, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is found in 4 basic colors, namely, Mint, Cream, Lavender e Graphitewhile 4 colors are exclusive to the site: Green, Yellow, Gray e Blue. Instead, as regards the Fold5, the device is available in 3 basic colors: Ice Blue, Cream e Phantom Black. Again, two more colors, Gray and Blue are exclusive to the site.

