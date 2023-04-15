Maduro will not attend the International Conference on Venezuela on April 25

Álvaro Leyva, foreign minister of the coffee country, was in charge of ruling out President Maduro’s visit to the neighboring country.

The President of the Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurowill not attend the International Conference on Venezuela to be held next Tuesday, April 25 in Bogotá, Colombia.

Álvaro Leyva, foreign minister of the coffee country, was in charge of ruling out the president’s visit to the neighboring country. “It’s an invention. President Maduro is not coming. I have never said that he is coming. The Palacio de Nariño has never said it,” Leyva declared for the Semana portal.

The rumor arose from a statement by the foreign minister at the UN, where he referred to the event in Bogotá, in which the ruling party will meet the opposition.

The presence of the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, is expected, but so far it has not been confirmed.

This week the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro will travel to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden. Once there, it is estimated that they will announce which high-level officials will go to the New Granada capital.

In previous statements, the Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva, said that the objective is to “promote the dialogue that must continue in Mexico for a democratic solution. President Nicolás Maduro fully agrees with that. Obviously, on some rules of the game that are yet to be designed”.

