Mafia: Walloon, dialogue with young people is essential – News

“It is essential to talk to young people, it is always an extraordinarily important tool, with those young people who have not lived through the era of the massacres, and who therefore do not directly perceive the violence, malice and stubbornness of mafia organizations”. This was underlined by Maurizio Vallone, director of the Dia-Investigative Directorate, on the eve of the anniversary of the massacre in via D’Amelio, on the sidelines of his speech in the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region at the presentation of the Dike Friuli Venezia Giulia project and the application of the Giga Friuli Venezia Giulia a streamlining of the checks to be carried out on construction sites.


Still referring to young people, Vallone said that “the dangers of infiltration by mafia organizations need to be explained more carefully, with the ability to speak their own language. In the south, young people are forced to emigrate because they have no job prospects in the territory, because the mafias prevent professional growth.


We must ensure – he concluded – that the mafia cannot take office in this region too, to prevent young people from being forced to emigrate in the future”.

