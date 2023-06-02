Magi (+Eu), ‘celebration of democracy, strengthen voter participation’

Rome, June 2 (beraking latest news ) – “The Italian Republic was born thanks to that extraordinary democratic instrument which is the referendum. Without these solid foundations, on which our legal system is based, today we could not celebrate this beautiful celebration of democracy which is the 2 June”….

Rome, June 2 (beraking latest news) – “The Italian Republic was born thanks to that extraordinary democratic instrument which is the referendum. Without these solid foundations, on which our legal system is based, today we could not celebrate this beautiful celebration of democracy which is the 2 June”. Riccardo Magi, secretary of +Europa, writes it on social media.

“This is why, in our opinion, the tools for participating in the vote must be strengthened and improved and adapted to the times we live in, from recounting signatures for referendums through the Spid to voting for off-site citizens. Happy Republic Day”, adds Magi.