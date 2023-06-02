Chiara Ferragni: the revenues of her companies doubled in 2022

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the weeks and year in which important anniversaries associated with intellectuals who have marked the history of our country fall, one naturally wonders what they would have thought of the digital revolution and in particular of social networks Alessandro Manzoni (who died in Milan 150 years ago, on 22 May 1873), Italo Calvino and Lorenzo Milani (both born in 1923). Equally interesting would be the opinion of people who entered the history of entertainment as we knew it until two or three decades ago: think of Franco Zeffirelli, Giorgio Albertazzi and Maria Callas, who would all have turned one hundred this year. It would be interesting for everyone to ask specifically what they think of Chiara Ferragni, the most famous Italian digital entrepreneur in the world.

In the absence of the illustrious opinions of the aforementioned giants of thought and entertainment, dozens of writers, fashion insiders, commentators of all kinds and, yes, contemporary intellectuals have practiced the criticism of Chiara Ferragni, positive or negative, with articles and sages. Then of course there are the tens of millions of Chiara Ferragni’s Instagram followers and the equally numerous people who, all over the world, have seen her documentary about her life and the first two seasons of the series The Ferragnez.

Last but not least, there are the millions of customers of the Chiara Ferragni brand – born in 2013 – and of the brands with which the entrepreneur works as testimonial, ambassador or consultant for special projects. Above all, however, there are the (excellent) numbers of the financial statements of her two companies, Fenice and Tbs Crew, illustrated in preview at the Sole 24 Ore.

The 2022 results of Fenice (Chiara Ferragni Brand) and Tbs Crew

Fenice, the srl to which Chiara Ferragni Brand belongs, i.e. the entire business linked to brand licenses, from clothing to jewelery and soon to perfumes, closed 2022 with revenues of 14.2 million and a turnover with a retail value of 61 million, up respectively by 115% and 134% on 2021. The other company is Tbs Crew, which follows all the other activities of Chiara Ferragni and her collaborators, from digital marketing consultancy to communication projects for other brands to the management of its image in the broadest sense, passing through scouting operations. In this case, net revenues went from 7.1 million in 2021 to 14.6 million in 2022 (+105%). Fabio Maria Damato is the general manager who supports Chiara Ferragni (CEO of the companies) and confirms the growth trend for 2023: «Fenice’s turnover should reach 71 million, that of Tbs Crew at 18.9 million. We are very satisfied with the profitability of both companies, which allows us to plan short and medium-term investments also for the direct distribution of the brand».

Damato sits between the entrepreneur and Luisa Lozupone, head of marketing & communication, in a meeting room at the Via Turati headquarters in Milan. Large spaces, invaded by the spring sun and by the color of the collections, but above all illuminated, we could say warmed, by a particular light, that of the affinity between the members of Chiara Ferragni’s team and the passion that unites them. «I need to blindly trust the people who work with me and for me it also means being sure that they will always tell me what they think – explains Chiara Ferragni, who turned 36 on 7 May -. Impossible to always agree, but it is essential to discuss when you have different ideas and visions and listen to each other».