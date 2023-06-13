Home » Magical sunset in the Sierra Nevada after finishing the afternoon of this holiday Monday
Magical sunset in the Sierra Nevada after finishing the afternoon of this holiday Monday

Magical sunset in the Sierra Nevada after finishing the afternoon of this holiday Monday

The gifts of nature continue to captivate the glances of the Samarians and tourists. On this occasion, the attention was stolen by the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, which after the cloudy day, the sky cleared and the antennas of Cerro Kennedy were visible.

It is worth mentioning that in recent days there have been heavy rains in the Pearl of Americawhich has made it impossible to see the magical sunsets that flow from the Sierra Nevadabut today, several citizens captured the arrival of the night of the sky that beautifies the most beautiful Bay in America.

For today it was not seen El Morro, nor the Bay; but the mountains that enclose the emblematic Sierra Nevada, which managed to lower the hearts of lovers to the sunsets that the Pearl of America manufactures.

