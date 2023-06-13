CENTENNIAL TRAIL | sportdimontagna.com

Very close to the two days of sport organized by Lovato Electric of Gorle (Bg) in collaboration with Fly-Up Sport. As already announced, after the great success of the 2022 edition, the mountain running event designed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bergamo-based company has turned into a classic in the upper Brembana Valley. Enrollments are still open and are proceeding quickly: to date, the members have exceeded 400 and are moving towards 500.

The dances will open on Saturday 10 June with the trail race which is divided into two distances: the more demanding one of 23 km and 1400 meters of positive altitude difference and a second one, more accessible and suitable even for beginners of mountain running, of 12 km with 800 meters of elevation gain. The favorites who will take part in the queen race are Pegarun Marco Zanga (fresh from third place at the Colombina Trail on June 2nd), who will have to contend with Luca Carrara (Team Salomon) and Matteo Bossetti from Athletica Valli Bergamasche. For women it will be a battle between the athlete Scott Giulia Saggin and the fierce Giulia Lamperti. The American William Blaine Strausser is also starting in the long run.

Dario Consoli Award for the largest group – Lovato Electric in collaboration with Banca Mediolanum has put up for grabs a Prize in memory of Dario Consoli (Bank collaborator and Runner’s Bergamo athlete who died suddenly in 2018). The prize consists of materials and equipment to be collected at Elleerre Easy Flag, the same will be awarded to the largest group of members over the two distances.

It will also be a party on Sunday – A non-competitive walk open to all and an unmissable Only Up race are scheduled for Sunday in which the champions William Boffelli and Giulia Saggin will challenge themselves in a speed test starting from Piazzale Alberghi di Foppolo (1.620m) and arrival on the top of Corno Stella (2.620m). An invitation-only event that will allow you to set the time to beat for those who, in future editions, decide to take up the gauntlet.

