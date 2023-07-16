Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Alaska Peninsula, Sparks Tsunami Warning

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Briefly Triggering Tsunami Warning

Late on Saturday, a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake initially had a magnitude of 7.4 but was later revised down by the USGS. The earthquake occurred at 10:48 p.m. local time, about 89 kilometers southwest of the small town of Sand Point.

The earthquake was felt across several regions, including the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Inlet, as reported by the Alaska Earthquake Center. The tremors were powerful enough to trigger sirens in Kodiak, Alaska, warning residents of a possible tsunami. A video shared on social media showed people flocking to shelters during the night.

Shortly after the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska. However, the center later canceled the advisory, stating that the tsunami “no longer poses a threat.” Tsunami waves of less than 15 centimeters above tidal levels were reported in areas such as Sand Point and King Cove.

While the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency assured that there was no risk to the archipelago, local authorities urged residents to remain cautious as small changes in sea level could still occur in some areas.

Alaska, known for experiencing high seismic activity, is situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire. The state witnessed the strongest earthquake ever recorded in North America in March 1964, with a magnitude of 9.2. The devastating earthquake resulted in significant damage to Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that affected the Gulf of Alaska, the west coast of the United States, and Hawaii. Tragically, the disaster claimed the lives of more than 250 people.

As more information becomes available, authorities and scientists are diligently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of residents in affected areas.

