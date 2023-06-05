Maintain existing plants and plant others – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive info in one click

The government’s commitment to reforestation and the fight against deforestation remains constant. Citizens are encouraged to enter into the dynamic.

For the Minister of the Environment and Forest Resources, Foli-Bazi Katari, the government’s wish is that Togolese no longer take reforestation as an action that the State asks them to do. Putting a plant in the ground, he continues, must voluntarily fit into the habit of each citizen. ” We use wood for cooking, for our roofs, for many of the activities that we carry out. It’s time we could give back to nature what we took “, he recommended.

The Minister of the Environment was speaking at a lively press conference on May 30, 2023 on the government’s policy on reforestation and the organization of the 2023 campaign.

Present alongside his colleague, the Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Akodah Ayéwouadan, indicated that this process is still linked to previous editions. ” This process consists of ensuring that the plants we have planted in previous years are developing normally and continuing to maintain them. And then from that continue to plant other plants “, he explained.

The government’s policy on reforestation is to reach one billion plants by 2030 and a vegetation cover of 25%. For the 2023 reforestation campaign, the executive has mobilized financial resources amounting to 1,809,360,133 CFA francs against an annual need of 40 billion CFA francs and 135,908 ha of land are available for reforestation. 14,183,111 plants, all species combined, are mobilized. For the launch day of the campaign alone, we are told, 2,000,000 plants will be planted nationwide.

Atha Assan