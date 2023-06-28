Maintenance of the Camellón de Bahía advances at 50%

The work is carried out at night by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company.

In order to move quickly in compliance with the schedule established in the works of preventive maintenance of the Camellón de Bahíathe District Mayor implemented the strategy of a new front of workers to speed up activities in this emblematic place.

The work is ahead on schedule by the Development and Renovation Company Urbano Sostenible, Edus, so that staff are available both during the day and at night.

For this, the Edus manager, Diela Garcés Espitiaexplained that a new staff was hired, with the aim of guaranteeing the delivery of the apartment and other arrangements at the end of July.

“We are working with a third front of operators at night in order to expedite the work, taking into account that there is no flow of visitors at night, facilitating the work which allows us to move forward,” said the official.

Garcés Espitia also indicated that these prevention actions are being carried out in order to improve the spaces of the Camellón de Bahía and recover the elements that have been affected by unscrupulous people, who have attacked the goods for public use in this important tourist scenario of the city.

Currently, the Camellón works have an advance of 50%, and it is expected that in the coming weeks the installation of the new floor of higher quality and durability will be carried out.

Likewise, it began installation of 2 thousand meters of synthetic grass in the green areas to mitigate the possible damages due to the high influx of public that visits the Camellón. Likewise, the notice was placed in the Traditional Juices Square in a visible area.

The Bay Ridge it’s a zone frequented by hundreds of peopleso it is very important that the spaces are in perfect condition and in the best conditions, so that both samarios and visitors can enjoy this site, which is part of the transformation of Santa Marta.

