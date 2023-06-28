the results are exceptional – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The results of the EDPS examination which took place from 13 to 15 June 2023 are quite exceptional, given the general statistics made public on Tuesday 27 June.

This year, they were 207,326 initially registered for the certificate of completion of the first degree (CEPD). A total of 203,664 were finally able to compose. This Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the general statistics are made public. The success rate by region has kept almost the same pace for a few years when we are witnessing a remarkable “explosion”. The national success rate is estimated at 97.98%, including 99.10% for Greater Lomé. The West Plateaux region comes first with a rate of 99.72%.

This Tuesday from 10 p.m., it is possible to consult your child’s results by following the steps below:

-send an sms to 8998 on all networks

-Choose Exam (CEPD)

-Click on ”check my result”

-Select region

-Enter the table number

-Click on ”search”

The results in the centers, on the other hand, will be posted on Thursday June 29, 2023 from 8 a.m., Wednesday June 28 being a public holiday for the Eid el kebir holiday.

