Major explosion in home in Lokeren, 7 injured, including children (Lokeren)

Several people were seriously injured in an explosion in Cyriel Buyssestraat in Lokeren on Friday evening. The medical intervention plan was announced.

The explosion happened on Friday evening in a house in Cyriel Buyssestraat. At least two people were seriously injured with third-degree burns. Five others were slightly injured. According to the officer on duty, the injured included not only adults but also children. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the house. It is not clear whether the victims are relatives.

The medical intervention plan was announced after the explosion. Six ambulances and two mosquito trucks arrived on the scene. Part of the street was closed with a way in and way out for the emergency services.

The explosion is said to have been the result of an exploded propane bottle on the attic floor, but it is not yet clear how it could explode. “It is still too early to provide information about what exactly happened, which still needs to be investigated,” says Dirk De Paepe, chief of police of Lokeren. “All injured people have been taken to hospital and the situation is under control,” it said.

