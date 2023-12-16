Mediocre Essevee records home victory in extremis: “We already seemed to be on holiday before half time” (Challenger Pro League)

Christian Brüls and Zulte-Waregem got through the eye of the needle and won in the final phase. — © Isosport

The party dragged to the end. Seraing thought about saving time, while the home players toiled. A third consecutive home defeat seemed to be in the making, but goals from Tambedou and substitute Cappelle still gave the home fans a nice end of the year. “In the end, only the victory counts, but it was indeed not good,” said an honest Brüls’ match analysis.

Zulte Waregem wanted to end 2023 on a high note, but the first 85 minutes of the home match against Seraing did not deserve a beauty prize. Essevee played far too slowly and without inspiration, a goal by Vossen was rightly disallowed due to Machado’s offside.

Just before the hour mark, Essevee coach Euvrard made a triple substitution, not coincidentally. Enter: Ndour, Brüls and Cappelle. Ndour brought some enthusiasm offensively, but could not really become dangerous. The other two substitutes eventually claimed a leading role. “We knew what we had to do, win,” Brüls summarized their assignment.

Things seemed to go wrong again for a moment. “I was barely on the field for ten minutes when we fell behind again,” said Christian Brüls, who was joined by his coach afterwards. “It is incomprehensible how we present ourselves here again. We had trained really well this week, but we are actually playing at 30 to 40 percent of our abilities here. I suffered, that’s true, but together with my team.”

“I actually wanted to intervene at half time, but I waited a little longer. Ultimately, the triple substitution turned out to be necessary. Brüls could also have started, he always brings something special, but sometimes you have to make choices,” Euvrard admitted humbly. Brüls responded in his characteristic way. “The coach decides. Indeed, it didn’t work at all. Before rest we even seemed to be on holiday. It’s unbelievable. How come we are making it difficult for ourselves again against Seraing? It’s better to ask that question to the coach.”

First home win since October 21

Yes, Zulte Waregem eventually won a league match at home for the first time since October 21, but not without blood, sweat and tears. Tambedou leveled Essevee in the 86th minute and moments later Vossen even seemed to make it 2-1, but the striker’s decision was against Seraing goalkeeper Margueron. In the final minute, Vossen claimed another penalty, but ref Staessens did not budge.

The added time seemed to be in vain and with the courage of desperation, Brüls set off on another adventure. After an excellent hip movement, he kept an overview and a few seconds later Cappelle blasted the winning goal into the net. “The goal is the most important thing,” Brüls remained remarkably modest. “Hopefully this victory will be the start of a real home reputation,” Euvrard finally expressed a pious Christmas wish.

