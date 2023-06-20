Home » ‘Mamatoco’ Treatment Plant will operate at 50% maintenance by Essmar
News

‘Mamatoco’ Treatment Plant will operate at 50% maintenance by Essmar

by admin
‘Mamatoco’ Treatment Plant will operate at 50% maintenance by Essmar

Within the framework of the preventive maintenance plan carried out by the Public Services Company of the Santa Marta District, Essmar ESP, today, Tuesday, June 20 of this year, preventive maintenance will be carried out on the sand traps of the Piedras river intake and pressure breaker. , as well as module 2 of the ‘Mamatoco’ Potable Water Treatment Plant, with the aim of improving reliability and optimizing the operation of the infrastructure that distributes water to the north of the city.

These works will be carried out between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and due to maintenance work, the ‘Mamatoco’ Treatment Plant will operate at 50% of its capacity and the following neighborhoods will have low pressures:

La Lucha, Manzanares, Martinete, Pando, Pastrana, Privilegio, San Pablo, Urbanization October 20, Canarias Residential Complex, El Carmen, Las Malvinas, La Lucha, – April 19, Alembic, Bavaria, Bavaria Reserved, Bellavista, Bolívar, Boston, Downtown, Historic Center, Costa Verde El Mayor, El Prado, El Pueblito, El Territorial, La Esperanza, La Tannería, Los Angeles, Los Troncos, Minuto de Dios, Obrero, Taminaca 1 and 2, Tierra Baja, June 13 , El Refugio Urbanization, Villa del Rosario, Nuevo Jardín, Pepe Hurtado, Perehuétano, Santa Catalina, Santa Catalina 2000, Santa Helena, Bavaria Country Urbanization, El Río Urbanization, Las Delicias Urbanization, Los Cerros Urbanization, Pradera Urbanization, Santa Elena Urbanization, Santa Rita Urbanization, Silvia Rosa Urbanization, El Cisne, La Rosalía, Rodrigo Ahumada, Tres Puentes, Villa Campo, Villa Italia, Villa Mercedes, Villa Toledo, Yucal 1 and 2, Acacias, Cantilito I, II, III, IV, Once de November, Garagoa Urbanization. Av. Libertador – P. Mamatoco, Bolivarian, Los Trupillos, Alejandrina Urbanization, Boulevard del Rio Urbanization, Villa Ely, Villa Sara, Market Zone, Alfonso López, Almendro, Betania, César Mendoza, July 20, Barrio Obrero, Nacho Vives , El Pradito and El Recreo.

Likewise, Ensenada Juan XXIII 1 and 2, Ensenada, Olaya, Los Almendros, Manguitos, Miraflores, Olaya Herrera, Pescaíto, San Fernando, San Jorge, San Martín, Guido Urbanization, Habitat Urbanization, Pérez Dávila Urbanization, Riascos Urbanization, Veracruz Urbanization , Altos de Santa Rita, El Olivo, August 7, Los Alcázares, Alto Jardín, Andrea Doria, AV. Del Río (III Stage) Av. Libertador, Caribe Inn, El Cundí, El Recreo, Elvira María, Jardín, Libertador Los Cocos, Public Market, Urbanization Las Delicias, Porvenir, Postobón, Recreo, Salamanca, San Francisco, Urb. Benjamin Alzate, Reposo Urbanization, San Carlos Urbanization, December 17, December 8, February 8, November 11, Altos de Santa Rita, Altos Delicias, Altos Villa Concha, Balcones del Libertador, Bastidas, Belén, Cardonales, Chimila 1 and 2, Divine Child, El Pantano, Esmeralda, Florida, Galán, Galicia, La Estrella, La Unión, Las Vegas, The Founders, Luis R. Calvo, Miguel Pinedo, Nueva Galicia, Ondas del Caribe, Pamplonita, Paradise, Salamanca, Salvador , San Pedro Alejandrino, Santa Lucía, Santa Mónica, Santafé, Simón Bolívar, Tayrona 1 and 2 Urbanization Santa Lucía, Villa Aurora and Villa del Río.

See also  In Udine, the companies that have been able to react to the crisis were awarded

Essmar carries out these actions with the aim of continuing to improve the provision of drinking water service in the city of Santa Marta.

You may also like

President of Uruguay decrees a water emergency for...

Two nightclubs were penalized for breaking the rules...

Piedmont mission terminated due to flooding in Emilia...

“Trolls in El Salvador have DUIs and they...

Legal carrying of weapons and militarization in Cali?

“Our Festival·Dragon Boat Festival” series of activities to...

Padua, the Public Prosecutor’s Office declares a birth...

Neisi Dajomes claims her sister Angie is over...

Council promotes Reading and Writing plan

Renzo Piano World Tour 2023: the great routes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy