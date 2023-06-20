‘Mamatoco’ Treatment Plant will operate at 50% maintenance by Essmar

Within the framework of the preventive maintenance plan carried out by the Public Services Company of the Santa Marta District, Essmar ESP, today, Tuesday, June 20 of this year, preventive maintenance will be carried out on the sand traps of the Piedras river intake and pressure breaker. , as well as module 2 of the ‘Mamatoco’ Potable Water Treatment Plant, with the aim of improving reliability and optimizing the operation of the infrastructure that distributes water to the north of the city.

These works will be carried out between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and due to maintenance work, the ‘Mamatoco’ Treatment Plant will operate at 50% of its capacity and the following neighborhoods will have low pressures:

La Lucha, Manzanares, Martinete, Pando, Pastrana, Privilegio, San Pablo, Urbanization October 20, Canarias Residential Complex, El Carmen, Las Malvinas, La Lucha, – April 19, Alembic, Bavaria, Bavaria Reserved, Bellavista, Bolívar, Boston, Downtown, Historic Center, Costa Verde El Mayor, El Prado, El Pueblito, El Territorial, La Esperanza, La Tannería, Los Angeles, Los Troncos, Minuto de Dios, Obrero, Taminaca 1 and 2, Tierra Baja, June 13 , El Refugio Urbanization, Villa del Rosario, Nuevo Jardín, Pepe Hurtado, Perehuétano, Santa Catalina, Santa Catalina 2000, Santa Helena, Bavaria Country Urbanization, El Río Urbanization, Las Delicias Urbanization, Los Cerros Urbanization, Pradera Urbanization, Santa Elena Urbanization, Santa Rita Urbanization, Silvia Rosa Urbanization, El Cisne, La Rosalía, Rodrigo Ahumada, Tres Puentes, Villa Campo, Villa Italia, Villa Mercedes, Villa Toledo, Yucal 1 and 2, Acacias, Cantilito I, II, III, IV, Once de November, Garagoa Urbanization. Av. Libertador – P. Mamatoco, Bolivarian, Los Trupillos, Alejandrina Urbanization, Boulevard del Rio Urbanization, Villa Ely, Villa Sara, Market Zone, Alfonso López, Almendro, Betania, César Mendoza, July 20, Barrio Obrero, Nacho Vives , El Pradito and El Recreo.

Likewise, Ensenada Juan XXIII 1 and 2, Ensenada, Olaya, Los Almendros, Manguitos, Miraflores, Olaya Herrera, Pescaíto, San Fernando, San Jorge, San Martín, Guido Urbanization, Habitat Urbanization, Pérez Dávila Urbanization, Riascos Urbanization, Veracruz Urbanization , Altos de Santa Rita, El Olivo, August 7, Los Alcázares, Alto Jardín, Andrea Doria, AV. Del Río (III Stage) Av. Libertador, Caribe Inn, El Cundí, El Recreo, Elvira María, Jardín, Libertador Los Cocos, Public Market, Urbanization Las Delicias, Porvenir, Postobón, Recreo, Salamanca, San Francisco, Urb. Benjamin Alzate, Reposo Urbanization, San Carlos Urbanization, December 17, December 8, February 8, November 11, Altos de Santa Rita, Altos Delicias, Altos Villa Concha, Balcones del Libertador, Bastidas, Belén, Cardonales, Chimila 1 and 2, Divine Child, El Pantano, Esmeralda, Florida, Galán, Galicia, La Estrella, La Unión, Las Vegas, The Founders, Luis R. Calvo, Miguel Pinedo, Nueva Galicia, Ondas del Caribe, Pamplonita, Paradise, Salamanca, Salvador , San Pedro Alejandrino, Santa Lucía, Santa Mónica, Santafé, Simón Bolívar, Tayrona 1 and 2 Urbanization Santa Lucía, Villa Aurora and Villa del Río.

Essmar carries out these actions with the aim of continuing to improve the provision of drinking water service in the city of Santa Marta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

