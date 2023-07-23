Man died while eating a plate of suckling pig

The man who died in Pitalito while eating a plate of suckling pig was identified as Héctor Rojas.

Héctor Rojas was the person who died around noon this Saturday, July 22, when he was preparing to eat a good plate of suckling pig from a restaurant located in the Panorama neighborhood of Pitalito.

Unofficially, it was indicated that the well-known tinsmith worker had claimed a subsidy from Colombia Mayor at a point in Su Chance to later enter the restaurant.

it is said that he apparently had a heart attack which caused his death suddenly.

When firefighter volunteers arrived to transfer him to a hospital, Héctor Rojas no longer had vital signs. Subsequently, the police arrived and cordoned off the place and CTI personnel to carry out the removal of the body.

After the procedure, the body was taken to the headquarters of the Institute of Legal Medicine, to clarify the causes of death.

