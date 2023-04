The funeral of 26-year-old Andrea Papi in the Trentino town of Caldes attracted a great deal of attention. Hundreds came to say goodbye, sadness and undisguised anger on people’s faces. Daddy’s father broke out in a tear-choked voice: “These are long nights of anger against those who have not acted. Anger that could have been avoided, but now we can’t go back. But we’re not the only ones who can’t sleep. Anyone responsible for this can no longer sleep peacefully.”