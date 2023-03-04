news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 03 – “The tied result would have been corrected in the end. But up to now we have been in matches that maybe could have ended in a draw and in the end we won them, this time it went differently and the we accept”. This is how Luciano Spalletti defines the knockout against Lazio, the first at home this season. The coach also admits his Napoli’s mistakes: “We went to play a lot towards their area but we weren’t often good at choosing the last few passes – he said -. Tonight became a difficult match especially in the first half, we knew it Then in the second half we went better but we lacked a bit of final quality in the action”.



The coach describes the team’s displeasure and thanks the full Maradona crowd who accepted the first knockout of the season at home: “In the locker room they were all with their heads down at the end of the game and I saw them feeling sorry. The regret for conceding the goal he decided the match and took it. Our reaction was important, we saw the desire to come back from a team dragged by a spectacular crowd that applauded us even at the end of the match. We know that it is essential to maintain the right attitudes, even that requires application and commitment and in this sense I saw a correct attitude from the team. Now we are working hard this week. We will do analyzes on how to improve the things that usually allow us to catch disadvantageous situations”. (HANDLE).

