Man was found lifeless in a Medellín hotel where he entered with two women

A 54-year-old adult who entered a Medellín hotel with two women was found dead, which is why the authorities of the capital of Antioquia are analyzing the possible causes.

By: Angelica Andrade

The 54-year-old man who was the protagonist of the events recently recorded in a hotel located in the Laureles area, in the west of Medellín, was identified as Luis Fernando Díaz Díaz, since he entered the place in the company of two women around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2023.

According to what was reported through the regional media, the two companions left the room around 7 am and left the site. Once the time that Díaz Díaz paid to stay in the place had expired, the hotel workers approached him to notify him without obtaining a response, which is why they made the decision to enter by forcing the door, identifying that the 54-year-old man was lying in the room. bed without vital signs.

For his part, the commander in charge of the Medellin Metropolitan Police, Colonel José Rafael Miranda, ratified the finding of “a lifeless body in a hotel in Medellin”, of which no possible traces of violence are reported.

Consistently, Colonel Miranda declared that the case is a matter of investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the institution in charge of the process with which they would clarify the details regarding the circumstances and manner in which the 54-year-old adult died. years.