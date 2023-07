Returning a week early than his teammates, Paul Pogba got to work in the gym after a muscle injury to his left thigh sustained in May. He is not the only black and white who is already training at Continassa: the other injured players Nicolò Fagioli and Mattia De Sciglio are also present, like Kaio Jorge in the pits since February 2022 due to a rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee

