In Las Vegas, the world’s largest spherical screen: it will revolutionize the way of following concerts and events

It is a spherical shaped screen, visible from all corners of Las Vegas. It is the Msg Sphere and is considered the largest in the world. On the evening of July 4, Independence Day, an American national holiday, the screen projected images of an American flag.

A grand opening for a unique instrumentation, which looks like a huge spaceship, all black, resting in one point of the city of Las Vegas. Then night falls and its magic begins: the huge sphere lights up with a thousand colors and projections of all kinds. It will open when U2 begin a concert series. Here are some technical details on the work: the structure is 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, it is the largest screen in the world. The exterior features 1.2 million hockey puck-sized LEDs that can be programmed to flash dynamic images on an extremely large scale.

The sphere was designed by Populous, an architectural firm that has dreamed up and built many of the best sports arenas in the world.

The live concert experience in the huge sphere could be really amazing: the impressive 16K LED screen, which surrounds and envelops a large part of the audience and can augment the concert experience with extravagant animations or close-ups of the artists. Sphere’s manufacturers also promise superior audio. More than 160,000 loudspeakers will deliver the same sound in every seat, whether someone is in the top row or on the floor. The venue is also equipped with haptic seats that can vibrate to match whatever is happening on the screen.