Man was murdered in rural Yopal

On the morning of this Sunday, the community of the village of El Picón in Yopal, alerted the Police after the discovery of a lifeless body on the side of the road.

The victim who had a gunshot wound to the head was identified as Yonatan Fidel Bahamón Mora, 35 years old, a native of Villavicencio.

It was unofficially known that the murdered man has a record in the Accusatory Oral Penal System, SPOA for theft, damage to the property of others and domestic violence.

As it was a violent death, after the technical inspection, the corpse was transferred to the Legal Medicine headquarters.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

