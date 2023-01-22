Home News Man who threatened a community leader was captured with a weapon in Pitalito
News

Man who threatened a community leader was captured with a weapon in Pitalito

by admin
Man who threatened a community leader was captured with a weapon in Pitalito

In Pitalito, a man known by the alias “Delta” was captured by the Police, who was wanted by the authorities in the Brisas del Guarapas neighborhood, when he was carrying two weapons and a plastic bag with more than 500 grams of marijuana.

This subject who responds to the name of Efrén Leonardo Guevara, 26 years old, was approached by the uniformed officers moments before entering a house, finding inside a bag 1 Smith Wesson 38 caliber revolver, a traumatic pistol with 2 magazines and 12 cartridges, 3 of these 9 mm caliber.

According to intelligence work and citizen information, alias “Delta”, a well-known criminal actor, had threatened a community leader in the area, thus preventing an attack on the integrity of this person.

Alias ​​”Delta” was presented before the competent authorities, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking, and illegal carrying of firearms and ammunition, and drug trafficking, for which a judge of the Republic ordered a detention measure in a prison. .

See also  Municipal in Azzano, the former regional councilor Panontin is a candidate for mayor: "Only a mandate, then I'll leave"

You may also like

Colombia recovered another 180 pre-Columbian pieces that were...

Erika Zapata confessed the complexes that tormented her

Peruvian premier to Petro: ‘Mind your own business’

A new high!Headquarters’ 2023 Spring Festival Gala reaches...

Tank trucks with fuel come to supply Nariño

Alias ​​’Crespo’ fell with marijuana

Guessing lantern riddles and cutting window grilles on...

“If FARC dissidents do not comply with the...

Shocking statements from the woman who denounced Dani...

The fragrance of books adds to the traditional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy