In Pitalito, a man known by the alias “Delta” was captured by the Police, who was wanted by the authorities in the Brisas del Guarapas neighborhood, when he was carrying two weapons and a plastic bag with more than 500 grams of marijuana.

This subject who responds to the name of Efrén Leonardo Guevara, 26 years old, was approached by the uniformed officers moments before entering a house, finding inside a bag 1 Smith Wesson 38 caliber revolver, a traumatic pistol with 2 magazines and 12 cartridges, 3 of these 9 mm caliber.

According to intelligence work and citizen information, alias “Delta”, a well-known criminal actor, had threatened a community leader in the area, thus preventing an attack on the integrity of this person.

Alias ​​”Delta” was presented before the competent authorities, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking, and illegal carrying of firearms and ammunition, and drug trafficking, for which a judge of the Republic ordered a detention measure in a prison. .