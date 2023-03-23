Home News Management of files relating to worship: an awareness tour for prefects and cantonal leaders – TOGOTOPNEWS
The Ministry of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Territorial Development in collaboration with the Department of Religious Affairs, launched on March 20, 2023 a training and awareness tour for the attention of prefects and heads of cantons on the management worship records.

Financially supported by GIZ through the Decentralization and Good Governance Program (ProDeG IV), the initiative aims to raise awareness among stakeholders on the legislative and institutional framework governing religions, the administrative procedures for managing disputes related to religions and on the rules applicable to decisions to suspend the activities of a place of worship. At the heart of the discussions are the problems and consequences of noise pollution. This tour which covers this month of March concerns a dozen localities in particular, Aného, ​​Atakpamé, Kpalimé, Sotouboua, Sokodé, Bassar, Kara, Mango and Dapaong.

For the partner, its objective is to support the processes of change and reform aimed at the sustainable improvement of the living conditions of the populations in the countries of cooperation where it operates.

In Togo, the activities of places of worship are often a source of conflict between local residents and religious leaders. According to the Director of Worship, Col. Béléi Bédiani, it is essential to get key players to provide information on how to deal with cases relating to worship.

Atha Assan

