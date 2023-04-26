Manchester City Arsenal 3:0 – video review of the EPL match – April 27

On Wednesday, April 26, the central match of the 33rd round of the English Premier League took place in Manchester, in which Manchester City, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid, hosted Arsenal.

Before the reporting round, the Gunners were ahead of their opponents by five points, but at the same time Josep Guardiola’s wards played two matches less and, if we take into account only the lost points, they led the standings. Many called this match a championship match, and Arsenal completely failed this “exam”. The Gunners, in whose composition Oleksandr Zinchenko played the entire match, could not oppose the formidable opponent and in the end lost crushingly — 1:4 (Holding, 86 — de Bruyne, 7, 54, Stones, 45+1, Holland, 90+ 5 ). At the same time, the score could have been higher, if not for the reliable performance of goalkeeper Ramsdale in the frame…

After this success, the fate of the championship is already in the hands of “Manchester City”, who are close, within two points of the leaders, with a few games to spare. It seems that Zinchenko and his partners were not enough for the entire tournament distance, and at the end of the season they will still give the gold medals to Josep Guardiola’s wards…

EPL tournament standings: 1. “Arsenal” — 75 points (33 matches); 2. “Manchester City” – 73 (31); 3. “Newcastle” — 59 (31); 4. “Manchester United” — 59 (30); 5. “Aston Villa” — 54 (33); 6. “Liverpool” — 53 (32); 7. “Tottenham” – 53 (32); … 11. “Chelsea” – 39 (32); … 15. “Bournemouth” – 33 (32); … 19. “Everton” – 28 (32); 20. “Southampton” — 24 (32).

Another Ukrainian in the Premier League, Mykhailo Mudryk, also had an unsuccessful game day. His “Chelsea” hosted “Brentford” on its field, and unexpectedly conceded – 0:2 (Aspilicueta, 37, own goal, Mbemo, 78). Our compatriot came on as a substitute before the second half, but could not stand out with productive actions in the allotted time.

Earlier, FACTS reported that Zinchenko surpassed the world stars of the English Premier League in an important indicator.

Photo Twitter Arsenal FC

49

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram