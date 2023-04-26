Project that promotes non-violent masculinities is based in Bogotá

The councilors Luis Carlos Leal, Martin Rivera, Carlos Carrillo, Juan Baena, Diego Cancino and Manuel Sarmiento belonging to the Traitors of the Patriarchy Bank filed before the General Secretariat of the Bogotá Council a Draft Agreement that establishes guidelines to promote the construction of non-violent masculinities. violent, co-responsible and caretakers in the city.

Throughout history, machismo has been one of the most evident problems in Colombian society. This has permeated all areas and has replicated violence against women and feminized people. That is why it is important that associated beliefs and practices be dismantled and a society that guarantees and protects the rights of all is reconstructed.

“With this Project we seek to strengthen and increase the tools that the District already has, such as the Calm Line and the School for Men in Care. In addition to including some new lines of mainstreaming of the non-violent masculinity approach in areas as important as public health, work, education, among others” assured councilor Luis Carlos Leal Angarita, coordinator of the bench.

After being filed, this Project awaits a lottery to be debated in the Bogotá Council and must be approved in two debates, both in Commission and in Plenary to pass to sanction by the Mayoress. with RSF

