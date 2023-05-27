New bus route enabled in Valledupar: ideal for workers and students

He Integrated Public Transport System of Valledupar, SIVAreported that it will enable a new bus route east monday may 29. It is about route 515; with this they would be 9 in operation.

According to SIVAthis bus will begin its journey in commune 5. It will pass through the park beautiful horizon, La Nevada/HEAD park, Candelaria Norte, Oriente de Callejas, University of the Andean Area, Cromi, the 19D race; likewise, you will pass by the church Santa María de Camino / El Amparo, the Paisaje de Sol Auditorium, Instpecam, CASD, SENAand else.

Your tour will end at the Mayales Shopping Center. On the way back, you will pass by the Rafael Valle Meza Educational Institution, the Cristo Rey parish, the Public Market, the Glorieta Hernando Santana, the Vendors Squareand else.

Like all the routes in operation, this one will begin its journey at 5:00 in the morning and will end at 9:00 at night.

