Manchester City passes German club Leipzig

Manchester City passes German club Leipzig

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

English champion Manchester City returned with a valuable victory from its host, German Leipzig, 3-1, thanks to the brilliance of its young Argentine international substitute striker, Julián Alvarez, on Wednesday in the second round of the seventh group competitions in the European Champions League competition.

Phil Foden gave Manchester City the lead (25), and Alvarez added the second (84), before passing a decisive ball from which Belgian Jeremy Doku III scored (90 + 2), while Belgian Luis Opinda scored the only goal for the hosts (48).

Manchester City returned to the competition in which it won the title for the first time in its history last season, after two consecutive losses to Newcastle 0-1 in the League Cup last Wednesday when it left empty-handed, then against Wolverhampton 1-2 in the league when its perfect start stopped at 6 consecutive victories. .

This is the first time that City has been defeated twice in a row since last January.

Champions League Leipzig Manchester City

the news

