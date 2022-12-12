Home News Maneuver, among the amendments derogation from the jobs act to save the bagmen
Maneuver, among the amendments derogation from the jobs act to save the bagmen

Maneuver, among the amendments derogation from the jobs act to save the bagmen

A bag holder for parliamentarians and regional or provincial councilors of Trento and Bolzano. This is what all parliamentary groups are asking of the government, without exception, with an amendment to the budget bill and reported among the 450 corrective measures on which the Budget Commission will express its opinion in the next few days, in any case by 19 December next.

The amendment, numbered 64,050 and signed by all group leaders, Schullian (mixed), Foti (FdI), Serracchiani (Pd), Molinari (Lega), Francesco Silvestri (M5S), Cattaneo (Fi), Richetti (Azione-Iv ), Zanella (Allenaza greens and left), Lupi (Noi Moderati), introduces a “triple” derogation from the jobs act on fixed-term contracts applied to employees of parliamentary groups and council groups set up, respectively, in the national Parliament and in the regional councils and the councils of the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

Temporary contracts for the entire legislature

The triple derogation from the jobs act will enter into force on 1 January 2023, according to the requests of the parties, and will also be without prejudice to existing contracts, subject to agreement between political groups and workers. The amendment also establishes the timing of the derogation from the jobs act expressly indicating that the fixed-term employment relationships of employees of the parliamentary and council groups of the regions and provinces of Trento and Bolzano can have a maximum duration equal to the duration of the legislature in course of which they are stipulated. But what does this derogation consist of? The first part provides for the non-application of the general rule on subordinate employment contracts according to which a term may be imposed on them, but of a duration not exceeding twelve months. The possibility currently envisaged of extending the duration of temporary contracts beyond twenty-four months does not apply either.

The amendment expressly provides that the fixed-term employment relationships of employees of the parliamentary and council groups of the regions and provinces of Trento and Bolzano can have a maximum duration equal to the duration of the legislature during which they are stipulated.

The other two exceptions to the jobs act

With the other two amendments to the legislative decree n. 81 of 2015, the amendment presented suspends the obligation to transform the temporary contract into a permanent contract for temporary contracts of parliamentary and regional stockholders, and in this case penalizing the legitimate expectations of workers. Finally, with the third amendment, the exemptions from the duration limits as well as from any quantitative limitations provided for by collective agreements, are extended to fixed-term contracts concluded “by the parliamentary groups and by the council groups set up, respectively, at the national Parliament and at the councils regional councils and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

