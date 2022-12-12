A gym with functional and comfortable spaces in a structure that completes the equipment of the new, efficient and eco-sustainable educational centre. Ribbon cutting on Monday morning (12 December) for the Montessori elementary school gym: in the presence of the mayor of Rimini Jamil Sadegholvaad, the councilor for public works Mattia Morolli, the head teacher Roberta Badioli and a representation of teachers and students from the third and fifth grade, this morning the new gymnasium was inaugurated which allows the school and the district to be equipped with a modern and sustainable structure with ‘almost zero impact’.

A space available both for sports teaching disciplines and for the activities of sports associations. In addition to the gym, the arrangement of the garden was also completed, a space that can also be used for outdoor sports. The gym is 200 square meters large, equipped with home automation technology, changing rooms, wooden floors and is equipped for volleyball, for a total investment of around 620 thousand euros. It was built following innovative construction criteria with reference to the architectural, structural and plant components, ensuring maximum usability of the spaces and integration between internal and external environments, with attention to the technologies used in terms of environmental and economic sustainability.

“It is the second school gymnasium, after that of the Ferrari schools, that we are going to inaugurate in the space of three months – comments the Councilor for Public Works Mattia Morolli. A functional space that completes the equipment of the new educational center, a national model of a post covid school, the first to inaugurate after the pandemic. The gymnasium was designed following the same criteria as the school, adopting a model in the distribution of spaces in line with the new teaching requirements. The Montessori school gym is located in a green area and meets high quality standards: an added value available to students, citizens and sports associations who wish to use it”.