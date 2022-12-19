IVREA. The procedure started last Friday, signed by the three extraordinary commissioners, Antonio Casilli, Francesco Schiavone Panni and Antonio Zecca. Collective dismissal for all 179 employees remaining in Manitalidea. Of these, 33 are in Piedmont, 126 in Campania, 11 in Lazio, 5 in Calabria, 4 in Sicily.

Last Monday, informing through a call the employees of the Ivrea office, the commissioners had updated on the sale of Manitalidea and the Manital consortium to the Elettra consortium. And, to the employees, they had spoken of the sale of a business branch to the consortium of nine companies that won the tender. The commissioners had confirmed the sale also to Sentinel: «The business complexes were awarded with a provision of the ministry dated 30 September 2022 to the Elettra consortium; the union concertation is in progress in order to evaluate the position of the employees in the context of the sale of the corporate complexes to the aforementioned contractor”.

The collective dismissal procedure launched on Friday changes the strategy a bit, in the sense that it further empties the world of Manitalidea, now reduced to a flicker, far from its golden age with 5,600 direct employees, stakes in various realities, sponsorships of all kinds, on the territory and outside. Manitalidea had been declared insolvent in February 2020, since then the commissioners had activated social safety nets. However, the collective dismissal procedure opens a trade union discussion which must be concluded within 75 days. In the meantime, it is conceivable that the commissioners want to conclude with the sale, piece by piece, of all the smaller holdings of Manitalidea and the castle of Parella. All tenders expire this week. The extraordinary administration, on the other hand, barring further extensions by the ministry, will go on until 28 February. And the commissioners underline, in motivating the collective dismissal, that to date the company has no processes capable of supporting the employment of active employees on closed orders or of staff employees. The majority of employees are hired with multi-service contracts, the others with a metalworking contract and this also explains the plurality of trade union categories involved, in various regions. The most strategic company branches, within the Manitalidea galaxy, are precisely the activities of the parent company and the Manital consortium. From reading the announcement, the evaluation attributed by the expert appointed by the commissioners estimated the Manitalidea lot (hardware and software, brand, workforce, severance pay fund, references, active and passive contracts) at 2 and a half million euros, one million 380 thousand euros for the eight consortiums, the Consip Sanità contract for just over 10 million, the Consip barracks contract for 5 and a half million and the Consip cultural heritage contract for 3 million and 400 thousand.

The Elettra consortium is based in Rome. It was established in June 2021, and has been in business since last April. Its task is to organize and coordinate the activities carried out by the consortium members aimed at the acquisition of orders and contracts in the various sectors of the economic activities in which the consortium members operate. The share capital is 20 thousand euros, the chairman of the board of directors is called Domenico La Corte, 56, from Messina, while the directors are Domenico Lo Conte, 48, from Turin, and Antonio Ardore, 61, from Bosconero. Partners: Canavesana multiservice, based in Turin, Blue Lion facility in Nova Milanese, Brio group cooperative consortium company in Bari, L’ambiente in Messina, Incoip in Turin, Cosm in Milan, Cvs service in Aosta, Monumental building restoration Italy in Rome.