The body in an advanced state of decomposition in the shower and the dog, undernourished and dehydrated in the living room, but still with the strength to respond to rescuers. This is the scene that occurred to the firefighters this afternoon when they entered an apartment on the fourth floor on the outskirts of Mantua.

They had been warned by the alarmed neighbors by the nauseating smell that had long been coming from that apartment, inhabited by a 59-year-old lady with her dog, whom they had not seen for some weeks. They had long ago rang the doorbell, but as an answer they only got the dog’s barking, more and more faint as the days passed. The first medical examination on the woman’s body speaks of a death which probably occurred a month ago and caused by an illness caused by high temperatures.

In the house, all sealed and very hot, there was no sign of forced entry and there was money in the woman’s wallet. The dog, found in serious condition, was rescued and transported to the municipal kennel. The local police are tracking down the only relative of the dead woman, a sister who lives elsewhere.