Manuel ‘El Chino’ Flores assures that he will go “against corrupt politicians”

Ago 14, 2023, 10:22 am

The FMLN presidential candidate, Manuel ‘El Chino’ Flores, assured during an interview that he and his party will go against corrupt politicians who enrich themselves at the expense of the people.

“Corrupt politicians get rich from the people, they live well, with luxury vans, big houses and apartments (…) I’m going to go against that,” were the words of the leftist supporter.

However, neither “El Chino” Flores nor the FMLN militants have declared themselves in the cases of corruption and illicit enrichment by their supporters. Between 2009 and 2019 alone, the administrative years of the political institution, more than 13 officials illegally enriched themselves for more than $5 million, including former presidents Mauricio Funes and Salvador Sánchez Cerén, who are fleeing Salvadoran justice in Nicaragua.

