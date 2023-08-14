What are the best to start your garden?

Urban Gardens that give Life to the Center of Medellín

Unlike places where there are seasons, in Medellín we have a privileged climate to grow. The mild and slightly variable temperature, as well as the constant sun, make harvesting on patios or balconies a possible task throughout the year.

However, there are seeds that undoubtedly germinate and bear fruit faster than others, these are especially good to start your garden at home since they will help you feel motivated to see the results of your effort.

Here are some of the plants with which you can start your own urban garden at home:

Cilantro: It is very easy to plant and grow. The seeds can be planted directly in the soil to be used, approximately 6 millimeters from the surface. It only takes 3-4 weeks from planting for you to start consuming the leaves of the plant. This can vary slightly depending on weather conditions and soil type.

Leek onion: To plant it, you have to select a sunny place where the pot or basket will go and make shallow furrows in the earth to deposit the seeds or seedlings. If the land is well fertilized and has sufficient nutrients, the first crops can be harvested 60 to 90 days after planting.

Radish: Radishes are one of the fastest vegetables to harvest, usually ready to pick in about 20 to 30 days after planting. This time can vary depending on the variety of radish you are growing and the specific conditions in your garden. They prefer loose rather than compact soil and need good sunlight on a daily basis.

Tomato: Although your harvest time varies depending on the type of tomato being planted, you can usually pick ripe tomatoes from your garden at home 60 to 80 days after planting. They need to receive at least six hours of sunlight a day and prefer well-fertilized soils that are not rocky. Mind you, tomatoes need support as they grow. You will need to use stakes or to keep the plants upright and prevent them from bending or breaking.

Basil: This plant is ideal for growing at home due to its wide use in the kitchen, it is a perfect seasoning for many dishes such as pasta and lasagna. Basil prefers warm climates, so the temperature in Medellín is perfect for its harvest. Once a place has been selected where the plant can receive at least six hours of sunlight a day, it is only necessary to germinate the seeds in loose, well-fertilized soil that allows drainage. Constant watering and sun will make the basil ready to start removing leaves for your own consumption in about 30 to 40 days after planting.

The project “Urban gardens that give life to the center of Medellín” is carried out thanks to the call Medellín Palpita from the Territories, of the Communications Secretariat of the Special District of Science, Technology and Innovation of Medellín.

