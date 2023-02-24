news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CUNEO, FEBRUARY 24 – The II level Master “Manufacturing 4.0” of the Polytechnic of Turin, created in collaboration with the business association and with funding from the Region, ended with the delivery of the certificates at the Confindustria Cuneo headquarters Piedmont. The 11 students involved, young engineering graduates from all over Italy, completed the cycle with both remote and face-to-face lessons at the Politecnico headquarters in Mondovì. The collaboration of companies is central: 9 masters have been hired full time as apprentices in advanced training in the Michelin offices of Cuneo and Alessandria, another two at Westport Fuel Systems in Cherasco (formerly MTM). The closing ceremony of the course was also an opportunity to reaffirm Confindustria’s willingness to invest in the Mondovì training centre, where in September – announced the president Mauro Gola – a new desk dedicated to companies will be opened. “From now until the end of the year we will open spaces for innovation and technology transfer linked to industry 4.0, to be used together with local companies” confirmed the head of the Monregalese office of the Polytechnic Paolo Fino. The master, he recalled, is one of the first initiatives brought to a conclusion by the reopening of the headquarters, which was closed from 2010 to 2019. The rector of the Polytechnic of Turin Guido Saracco, who intervened with a video message, said he was “very grateful to Confindustria Cuneo and to Piedmont Region for having financed this project that we carried out in the Mondovì headquarters. Further proof of the strength of the relationship with the Cuneo area”. (HANDLE).

