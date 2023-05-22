Home » Many people willing to donate their bodies
They donate their most precious possessions to science: a growing number of people are willing to donate their bodies after death for anatomy teaching purposes. Working with corpses is an indispensable component of their training, especially for doctors – in order to later be able to diagnose diseases and causes of death, and to be able to carry out operations and other treatments. Universities are therefore grateful for body donations – but in many places the number of people willing to donate exceeds the capacities.

