Many people willing to donate their bodies

14
They donate their most precious possessions to science: a growing number of people are willing to donate their bodies after death for anatomy teaching purposes. Working with corpses is an indispensable component of their training, especially for doctors – in order to later be able to diagnose diseases and causes of death, and to be able to carry out operations and other treatments. Universities are therefore grateful for body donations – but in many places the number of people willing to donate exceeds the capacities.
See also World Earth Day Hangzhou holds themed publicity activities-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net