(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Many places in Zhengzhou no longer check nucleic acid, buy antipyretics, and no longer register with real names

China News Service, Zhengzhou, December 4th (Yang Dayong) The Office of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province issued a notice on the evening of the 4th, stating that from now on, residents will not be allowed to enter and exit the community, take public transportation in the city, and other places. Then check the nucleic acid test negative certificate.

From 24:00 on November 29, Zhengzhou City lifted liquidity management, shifted to normalized epidemic prevention and control, and gradually restored normal life order. Stores along the streets in the city resumed business, and buses and subways resumed operation.

On the evening of December 4, the Zhengzhou New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office issued a notice saying that according to the current epidemic prevention and control situation in Zhengzhou, in order to fully and accurately implement the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” and “About Further Optimization The relevant requirements of the “Notice on Scientific and Accurate Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures” and “Henan Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Plan (Revised Version 3.0)” will optimize and adjust the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic from the date of release Social prevention and control measures for the epidemic.

Among them, closed places are reopened. KTV, game halls, bathing and foot baths, beauty salons, script killing, mahjong parlors (chess and card rooms), Internet cafes, etc. are strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control measures such as scanning codes, measuring temperature, wearing masks, and checking negative nucleic acid test certificates within 48 hours. Under the premise, reopening. Cleaning, ventilation, and disinfection must be strictly carried out before opening, and employees will go to work with the green code of the health code.

In terms of residents’ travel, scan the site code and green health code when entering and leaving the community, and no longer check the negative nucleic acid test certificate; take public transportation such as buses, subways, taxis (online car-hailing), scientifically wear masks, and scan the site code , health code green code, no longer check negative nucleic acid test certificates; enter other public places, scientifically wear masks, scan venue codes, green health codes, temperature measurement, no longer check negative nucleic acid test certificates.

At the same time, those who leave Zheng through the “three stations and one station” (Zhengzhou railway station, high-speed rail station, bus station and airport) still have to check the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours. Continue to keep the nucleic acid sampling cabin to meet the needs of travelers. Nucleic acid testing and inspection of personnel in risky occupations and personnel in key institutions are still carried out in accordance with the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”.

In terms of the management of personnel entering Zheng, those who come (return) to Zheng from Henan Province must report in advance, hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours, and conduct a “landing inspection” after arriving in Zheng. According to the test results and health status, follow the relevant regulations.

When entering key places such as medical institutions, pension welfare institutions, prisons, etc., it is necessary to implement code scanning, temperature measurement, wear a mask, and check the negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours. For critically ill patients, medical institutions are not allowed to refuse diagnosis or delay treatment because of no nucleic acid results, and can conduct new crown antigen and nucleic acid sampling tests at the same time as emergency treatment. Infants and young children under 3 years old are exempted from the nucleic acid test, and only the negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours of the accompanying staff is checked. The requirements for nucleic acid testing of hospitalized patients and accompanying staff remain unchanged.

From now on, Zhengzhou citizens no longer need real-name registration information to purchase “four types of drugs” such as antipyretic, cough, anti-infection, and treatment of dry and sore throat through the Internet platform or the city’s primary medical institutions and social pharmacies. (Finish)