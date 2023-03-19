Marvin Moralez, a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang known as ‘Little Chucky,’ was sentenced yesterday to between 23 years and life in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the murder of an alleged rival teenager and the attempted murder from a Nassau County (NY) police detective.

Moralez pleaded guilty on February 14 to the murder of Daniel García Carbajal (18) in Freeport in March 2021 and attempted murder of a detective two weeks later, Patch.com recalled.

The cases against co-defendants Tulio Ayala, Manuel Aparicio Gómez, Kevin Torres and Henry Canales, for García’s death are still pending.

An unidentified male co-defendant contacted Garcia on social media and asked him out on dates, prosecutors said. He was picked up in a car and taken to Cow Meadow Park in Freeport, where he was shot in the head. He had been perceived as an enemy of MS-13 due to his postings on social media. His body was found the next day in the park.

Moralez was arrested on March 15, 2021 after pointing a loaded gun at a detective who approached the Hyundai pickup truck in which he was a passenger. The vehicle was speeding in a parking lot in Hempstead.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Anne Donnelly, Nassau County District Attorney, praised yesterday’s ruling. “This dangerous individual will now spend decades in prison paying for his crimes, unable to cause further harm to Nassau communities,” she said.

In a similar case, this week Gerson Hernández, another Mara Salvatrucha MS-13 gang member, pleaded “not guilty” Tuesday in Nassau Criminal Court to charges he faces of manslaughter and gang assault for his alleged involvement in two shootings. against Hispanic youth.

Nassau police are asking the public to help find another suspect named Wilson Yanes, 18, of Hempstead, who is wanted for that alleged gang assault. It is believed that he could be in New York or in the Virginia or Maryland areas.

All charges are mere accusations and those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Long Island and Queens are two of the areas with the largest Mara Salvatrucha presence in the US, where dozens of murders and disappearances are attributed to it. The Central American origin group is associated with recruiting young men and women, mostly of Latino origin.

In April 2022, young Leniz Escobar, who called herself “La Diablita,” was found guilty of all six charges she faced in connection with brutal homicides by the MS-13 gang on Long Island.

