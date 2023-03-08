news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LANCIANO, MARCH 08 – Her name is Sharon Garibotto, born in 1988, and she is from Sestri Levante (Genoa) the first female train driver in Abruzzo and central Italy. This morning in Lanciano (Chieti), at the departure for breaking latest news at 10.43, Sharon took the lead of the scheduled train to the station of the Adriatic capital to continue towards San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno). “Bringing a train gives you emotion and it’s really a beautiful experience, then being today in Abruzzo, on Women’s Day, driving a train named after an important person, is even more beautiful”. The train in question bears the name of Sabina Santilli, from Abruzzo from San Benedetto dei Marsi (L’Aquila), founder of the Lega del Filo d’Oro.

“I chose to become a train driver – she explains – thanks to the passion I had as a child, which began with a little game, a wooden train that my grandfather gave me. Then the Italian Army, which I thank, gave me the opportunity to pursue this career Carrying a train is not only purely masculine.

All it takes is a little technique, and then passion and desire. I was very well received by my colleagues. YOURS is a big family”. (ANSA).