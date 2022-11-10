She called her mother after hearing on television about the strong earthquake that yesterday shook the Marche again, but the old woman, 78, did not answer repeated phone calls. So she decided to give the alarm to 112 of her, convinced that the earthquake could have created problems for the woman who lived alone. When the police arrived at the address provided the macabre discovery: the old woman had been dead for at least two months.

The decomposed corpse

The 78-year-old’s body was in the bedroom of her apartment in via della Ricostruzione: it was in an advanced state of decomposition. The coroner who intervened on the spot hypothesized that her death may go back to at least two months ago: no one in these long weeks has looked for the woman or noticed her absence.

The conflictual relationship between mother and daughter

According to what is learned, the woman, originally from Vallo della Lucania, in the province of Salerno, had been living in Ancona for years, but in the Marche town she had no relatives. She lived alone in her apartment and with her only daughter who had remained in her homeland, relations had by now become cold, because of her, it seems of character differences.