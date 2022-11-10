The decomposed corpse
The 78-year-old’s body was in the bedroom of her apartment in via della Ricostruzione: it was in an advanced state of decomposition. The coroner who intervened on the spot hypothesized that her death may go back to at least two months ago: no one in these long weeks has looked for the woman or noticed her absence.
The conflictual relationship between mother and daughter
According to what is learned, the woman, originally from Vallo della Lucania, in the province of Salerno, had been living in Ancona for years, but in the Marche town she had no relatives. She lived alone in her apartment and with her only daughter who had remained in her homeland, relations had by now become cold, because of her, it seems of character differences.