Home News Marche, in Senigallia the Misa river beyond the “alarm threshold”
News

Marche, in Senigallia the Misa river beyond the “alarm threshold”

by admin
Marche, in Senigallia the Misa river beyond the “alarm threshold”

There was a sudden rise of the Misa river in the Bettolelle district of Senigallia, one of the areas flooded on the night of September 15, and the “alarm threshold” was “exceeded”. This was reported by the Municipality on its Facebook page, inviting citizens to “rise to the top floors”. The Municipality also states that in the area the river is stable at 2.80 meters. It rained in the area, but now it has stopped.

On all Marche there is a yellow alert for hydraulic and hydrogeological criticality. At the moment there are no reports of problems in other areas of the Senigallian hinterland.

Flood Marche, merciless jackals: they pretend to be volunteers and steal furniture and cars. Even a collection of toy trains

by Romina Marceca

The flood of September 15 resulted in 12 deaths. A woman, Brunella Chiù, 56, is still missing. Yesterday the carabinieri of Senigallia found the bag she had with her when her car was overwhelmed by the flood under Barbara’s house. The bag was near the Nevola stream, about 200 meters from the point where the carcass of the Chiù car was found on 20 September. Inside were still legible documents and some cash.

The map

The flood of the Marche in satellite data

by Matteo Marini, curated by Paola Cipriani

See also  The Tax Authority collects 5.2 billion euros with errors in tax returns

You may also like

Attention to food conformity – Luigia Cristino

In remembrance of revolutionary martyrs’ inheritance of red...

Treviso, CGIL alarm: “Museum workers risk their jobs”

Wang Weizhong went to Guangzhou to investigate the...

She falls off her bike during a charity...

Feng Wenge Kingdom first investigated and inspected the...

New Clivet plant will employ 300 people

Jilin: Do not relax, do a good job...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 34,479 new cases...

Hunan Province and Changsha City Martyrs Memorial Day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy