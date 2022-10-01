There was a sudden rise of the Misa river in the Bettolelle district of Senigallia, one of the areas flooded on the night of September 15, and the “alarm threshold” was “exceeded”. This was reported by the Municipality on its Facebook page, inviting citizens to “rise to the top floors”. The Municipality also states that in the area the river is stable at 2.80 meters. It rained in the area, but now it has stopped.

On all Marche there is a yellow alert for hydraulic and hydrogeological criticality. At the moment there are no reports of problems in other areas of the Senigallian hinterland.

The flood of September 15 resulted in 12 deaths. A woman, Brunella Chiù, 56, is still missing. Yesterday the carabinieri of Senigallia found the bag she had with her when her car was overwhelmed by the flood under Barbara’s house. The bag was near the Nevola stream, about 200 meters from the point where the carcass of the Chiù car was found on 20 September. Inside were still legible documents and some cash.