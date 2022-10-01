Miretti completely recovered, Di Maria disqualified, Milik and Cuadrado return. But the use of Colombian is intertwined with De Sciglio’s candidacy and the choice of module

Juve is looking for success after a month of fasting. The last victory dates back to August 31 (against Spezia) and was the second of this early season, after the 3-0 in the league debut with Sassuolo. Monza’s misstep has left some aftermath, Max Allegri’s confirmation has the flavor of timed trust: the three points with Bologna are almost an obligation to bring the calm back and start a parenthesis in the best possible way that will propose 12 races in 42 days, clearly decisive for recalibrating the progress of the Juventus journey.

RETURNS (AND ABSENCES) — From today at the Continassa the group is back to work in full. Allegri at the resumption of Serie A finds three players returning from injury: Szczesny, Rabiot and Locatelli. In addition to Milik and Cuadrado, who in the last match of the U-Power Stadium served a round of disqualification. On the other hand, Di Maria will not be there, stopped for two days by the sports judge after the expulsion remedied following the elbow to Izzo. And it is precisely the absence of Fideo that could direct the choice for the next match on an attack by two and not by three: the hypothesis Milik next to Vlahovic is the most accredited, even if Kean still hopes to snatch a starting shirt.

DEFENSE AND MIDFIELD — Behind, however, the three-way solution (with Bonucci, Bremer and Danilo) could marry with De Sciglio in addition on the lane: a 3 + 1 that in the development phase would bring the midfield line to five, with Paredes in the direction, Locatelli and Rabiot mezzali and Kostic largo on the left. Miretti, who has done the entire training with the group, can still be said to have completely recovered. Alternatively, a more traditional 4-4-2 could be chosen, where Cuadrado could be placed as a right winger in midfield. But the reservations on the formation are unlikely to be dissolved before finishing on the eve. See also Sexton receives season reimbursement for repairing a torn meniscus in his left knee

September 30, 2022 (change September 30, 2022 | 18:34)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

