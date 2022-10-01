I have been using iOS 16 for a while. Mr. Crazy has introduced the general function of the official version of iOS 16 before. 50 new iPhone functions must be learned at a time, especially the new “lock screen” function. Everyone who has been updated these days must have begun to try it. Various styles, in addition to Apple’s built-in settings, which other apps can support the lock screen? Mr. Crazy organizes super practical lock screen gadgets for everyone, so that the iPhone unlock screen can also be super exciting.

iPhone lock screen gadget recommendation: 23 iOS 16 lock gadgets in general

Top Widgets

I believe everyone is familiar with Top Widgets. Mr. Crazy has also introduced the ability to add system information, photos, calendars or countdown days to the main screen. Now the new version also supports the lock screen, and can add dynamic GIF stickers, battery information, and anniversaries. , constellation and other information.

OneWidget

OneWidget is a multi-functional application that can customize the lock screen and desktop widgets. There are widgets such as launcher, GIF animation, countdown date, text, health, system buttons and pictures, etc., which can be customized at will. The information is diverse and quite useful.

Universal lock screen master

Universal Lock Screen Master is also a very useful iOS 16 lock screen widget, which can add app startup shortcuts to the unlock screen, and can add date progress, countdown timer, lunar calendar and text icons to the lock screen.

Days Matter

The well-known Countdown Days Matter App also supports the iOS 16 lock screen widget, which can put a variety of different events, countdown days and dates on the lock screen. The screen style is the most detailed so far.

My Weather MyWeather

MyWeather MyWeather is a very high-quality and cute weather app that can also add weather information on the iOS 16 lock screen, such as real-time weather, one-week weather, and today’s rainfall probability, UV, humidity, west wind and air The quality, etc., is better than the built-in weather widget.

Plant Daddy — Water Reminders

Plant Daddy is a tool that can observe and record the health status of plant growth at any time. It also supports the iPhone lock screen widget, and can observe the growth status of plants on the iOS 16 home screen and lock screen at any time.

Agenda

Agenda is a date-centric note-taking app that also won a Design Award at WWDC 2018, helping users plan task management, scheduling and logging projects, including the ability to place gadgets on the lock screen or home screen , to display related notes over time.

Widgetsmith

Widgetsmith is a very multi-functional free widget. In the past, Widgetsmith has also fully taught the skills and functions. It can display the clock, calendar, custom photos (album), reminders, weather, health and activities on the desktop widget. Astronomy, tides, etc. are now supported together with the lock screen widget. The free version can put photos, albums, date and time, calendar, text, clock and fitness information, etc., and other widgets such as weather need to be paid. use.

MusicHarbor – Catch the latest music trends

MusicHarbor can be used to follow new music albums, events and news of your favorite artists and record companies, and it can be synchronized with Apple Music and Spotify. You can also put MusicHarbor in the lock screen widget, so you can keep track of the latest music from your favorite artists at any time. album dynamics.

Dtd Playlist-Music can help you stay away from song shortage

If you want to listen to some different music during your commute or spare time, you can put the Dtd Playlist into the lock screen, and you can quickly play all kinds of pure background music, whether it is studying, exercising, relaxing or working.

Flighty – Fast Flight Tracker

Flighty is a tool that can be used to track flight information. If you plan to travel abroad or often need to fly around, you can use the Flighty lock screen widget to know how long the flight will arrive at any time, and you can also set according to your own preferences. Three widgets display information such as gate, departure time, seat number, baggage claim and other key information.

Google Drive

If you use Google Drive frequently, you may add Drive search, suggested items, and starred features to the lock screen widget, allowing you to quickly search for or instantly open important Google Drive files with a single click.

CAN 3.0

A very powerful accounting software MOZE also supports lock screen widgets! Ability to customize budget information, credit card payment reminder events, quick billing and weekly spending trends.

Overcast

Overcast is one of the most complete podcast tools available, and it has also won the App Store Editor’s Choice. If you listen to podcasts often, you can choose the Overcast App, which can add custom playlists, quick launch and recent listening widgets to the lock screen.

If you love mobile photography, you should have heard or used the Halide professional photography APP, which can add four lens switching buttons on the lock screen, namely macro mode, ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lens functions. Instantly open the desired focal length of the lens for shooting.

If you want to develop tasks to be accomplished every day, such as exercising, reading, memorizing words, practicing English, watching movies or relaxing, you can do it through the “iBetter” App, and you can also put iBetter on the lock screen widget , so that you can know if you have accomplished the task today as soon as you turn on your phone every day.

Scanner Pro

If you often need to scan to PDF files, you can place Scanner Pro on the lock screen widget, and you can quickly open and immediately start scanning with one click.

Launcher 5 – Launcher with multiple widgets

The well-known Launcher launcher also supports iOS 16 lock screen widgets! It can add contacts, applications, music tools, network and custom launch APP icon buttons on the iPhone unlock screen, allowing you to set the APP that you often open every day, all of which can be set through this launch tool.

Things is an old-fashioned to-do APP. I believe some users are still using it. The new version also supports the lock screen widget, which can directly browse the Things 3 to-do list, item progress and new features without unlocking it.

Lumy is a tool for tracking sunrise and sunset time. The new version also supports lock screen widgets. It can track the sun rise and fall time through the countdown tool, and also know the time information of sunrise, sunset and the first light.

The very popular water drinking tracker WaterMinder can also support the lock screen widget. If you often need to record the water you drink every day, you can add the unfilled water progress, record water button and today widget through the lock screen, so that you don’t have to unlock your iPhone, Instantly record water intake with a single tap.

Pomodoro Timer

Are you also using the Pomodoro technique? Once every 25 minutes of work, you can rest for 3~5 minutes. Walking around and drinking water can improve work efficiency. It is also quite good to use Pomodoro Timer as a Pomodoro Clock. You can also put a timer and daily goal widget on the lock screen. .

Usually, the built-in HomeKit cannot add context to the lock screen, but it can be achieved by using Home Widget for HomeKit. For example, when I want to go out, I don’t need to rely on Siri. Able to turn off all the lights in the room at once.

The above are the current super practical iOS 16 lock screen widgets. It is usually recommended not to place patterns on widgets. After all, if the space is too small, it is meaningless to put pictures or texts. It is more practical to display functions and information in real time.

In the follow-up, this article will also add lock screen widgets from time to time. If you find useful widgets, please let us know in the welcome letter or through FB private message.

