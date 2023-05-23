Home » Jeff Grubb: I don’t think KOTOR Remake will come out – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
When Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced in 2021, there were a lot of people who got really excited. Since then, the only bad news has come from development, culminating in an indefinite delay for the project, which was handed over to a new developer last year.

We haven’t heard from it since, and if reporter and insider Jeff Grubb is to believe — we probably won’t either. The latest episode of his podcast, Game Mess, was devoted to Sony’s plans (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced as a console exclusive for the PlayStation 5), and gaming was one of the themes. Grubb was asked if he thought Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake would be released first, to which Grubb said Ubisoft didn’t even mention the former in its report for the fiscal year (ending March 31, 2024), but he said Still think it will be released before KOTOR Remake.

He then went on to add that he“do not think so[KOTOR Remake]will come out”, basically stating that he thinks it has been or will be canceled. Since few journalists and insiders have the same amount of knowledge and sources as Grubb, we won’t write him off.

Taking a remake of an absolutely massive game like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and letting it shine in a way that pleases fans is definitely a daunting task. While we haven’t heard anything about a potential cancellation, we definitely wouldn’t rule it out.

