Advanced goal, senior year, hi and assisted hat trick, Cangzhou foreign aid Kante is really "hot"

Kante named the best player in the last round of the Chinese Super League

Who is the most “hot” foreign aid in the current Chinese Super League? It is not the former La Liga midfielder Vargas newly introduced by the Haigang team, but the little-known Cangzhou Lions foreign striker Kante-following the magical performance of scoring four goals in the last round, he presented an assist hat last night. A trick to help Cangzhou reverse the Wuhan Changjiang team 4-1.

Wuhan Changjiang’s World Wave goal in the 4th minute of the game made the Cangzhou Lions a little confused, but soon, the Cangzhou Lions regained the dominance of the game. In the 18th minute, three foreign players, Kante, Oscar and Owusu, were evenly matched. The line equalized the score. This goal can be said to be Kante’s “indirect assist”, and then he began to really assist.

In the 40th minute, Oscar and Kante collided with the wall, and Kante assisted Oscar to score; in the 44th minute, Kante sent a straight pass, and Owusu scored after breaking in; in the 79th minute, after Kante got the ball, it was not without the opportunity to shoot, But he chose to pass the ball to Oscar, who was in a better position, and Oscar scored easily.

So far, after completing the four goals in the last round, Kante completed a hat-trick of assists in this round, especially his third assist. Oscar couldn’t help but run over to wipe Kante’s shoes. , express your inner gratitude.

Kante made seven goals in just two games. He has also become a phenomenal player in the Chinese Super League, which has aroused heated discussions among all parties. Many people can’t help but ask: How did the Cangzhou Lions introduce such a super cost-effective foreign aid like Kante?

After two consecutive victories, the Cangzhou Lions’ points reached 18 points, ranking 14th in the Chinese Super League, and the future of relegation is bright. In the next two rounds, the Cangzhou Lions faced Hebei and Guangzhou City and had every chance to continue their winning streak and reach the midstream group.

Several families are happy and some are sad. The Cangzhou Lions, who originally ranked fourth from the bottom, are making great progress, which means that some teams are in trouble. There is no doubt that the three teams in the current relegation zone, Hebei, Guangzhou and Guangzhou City, are definitely not happy. Even the Guangzhou team, which ranks 16th with the highest points, has a 7-point gap with the Cangzhou Lions. Another team that has encountered a major crisis is the Wuhan Yangtze River Team, the opponent of the Cangzhou Lions in this game. Their ranking has also been declining for many consecutive games. Coach Li Jinyu has begun to face the crisis of dismissal. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin)